Bonnie L. Deibert
Bonnie L. (Miles) Deibert

SPEARFISH | Bonnie L. (Miles) Deibert, 92, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, December 9, 2021, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche, SD.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels in Spearfish with memory sharing at 6:00PM. On Thursday, December 16, 2021, there will be a Rosary Service at 8:30AM, with a viewing from 9 to 10AM and Mass of Christian burial at 10AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish, SD. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with a luncheon at the church immediately after A memorial has been established.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
450 7th St P.O. Box 487, Spearfish, SD
Dec
16
Rosary
8:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Spearfish, SD
Dec
16
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Spearfish, SD
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Spearfish, SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
