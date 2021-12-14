Bonnie L. (Miles) Deibert

SPEARFISH | Bonnie L. (Miles) Deibert, 92, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, December 9, 2021, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche, SD.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels in Spearfish with memory sharing at 6:00PM. On Thursday, December 16, 2021, there will be a Rosary Service at 8:30AM, with a viewing from 9 to 10AM and Mass of Christian burial at 10AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish, SD. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with a luncheon at the church immediately after A memorial has been established.

