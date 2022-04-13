Bonnie Jean Scott Rainey

RAPID CITY - Bonnie Jean Scott Rainey, 95, passed away at her home in Rapid City on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was born April 9, 1926, in Fargo, ND.

The newborn child was taken to Devils Lake, ND, to the Salvation Army and advertised. Fred Scott worked across the street as the postmaster. He went over and looked at the child and thought she would be just fine. His wife Maude Scott agreed with the adoption. She was christened Bonnie Jean Scott ... and so began the life of a beautiful, accomplished woman.

Bonnie lived with her parents in Devils Lake during her early years. In 1936 she moved to Lead, SD, with her mother as Maude had purchased a ready-to-wear store there (Scott's Apparel). Bonnie graduated from Lead High School in 1944. She enrolled in Miss Woods Early Childhood Training School in Minneapolis, MN (1944-1946.)

Her first kindergarten position was in Huron, SD. It was here that Bonnie met and married Jack Rainey. The couple moved to Lead in 1947 where they raised three daughters. Bonnie worked to finish her college degree in Spearfish and returned to teaching kindergarten in Lead. A move to Spirit Lake, IA in 1970 took the couple to their respective classrooms in Estherville, IA.

Bonnie's last kindergarten challenge was at the edge of the reservation in Norris, SD. The school served all Indian children and was noted as a highlight of her working career. The kindergarten years for this forever teacher totaled 36.Bonnie's family and young children were always the delight of her life. She retired and bought a house in Rapid City in 1993. Her collection of children's books traveled with her, so she signed up to read to the children at Meadowbrook School for 8 years. She also made blankets for the Love Inc. ministry for almost 1O years.

Bonnie was a strong, independent woman who enjoyed her home. For many years she looked forward to tending her lovely yard and flower gardens. Every day was a good day for Bonnie. She was a lifelong member of a United Methodist Church, and in 2016 she was honored for her 60 year PEO membership.

Bonnie is survived by her three daughters, Jan (Bob Sisk) Tysdal-Sisk, Newell SD, Kim (Phil) Anderson, Piedmont SD, and Sue (Scott) Stave, Rapid City SD. Over the years, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren joined the family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her dear husband Jack Rainey on February 11, 1982.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Canyon Lake Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.

