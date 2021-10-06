Bradley Eugene Glover

A celebration of Brad's life will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his home. Entombment of cremated remains will be on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.

Bradley Eugene Glover, son of Elbert and Mary Lou E. (Kirkendaul) Glover, was born August 12,1952 in Omaha, Nebraska, and passed away peacefully September 24, 2021. He was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then to Fort Dodge, Iowa, with his parents and siblings.

He joined the Marines in August of 1971. He received his GED in the military and served his country for four years. He spent his military time in Viet Nam and North Carolina as a heavy equipment mechanic and bus driver respectively. He was a golden gloves boxer while serving in the marines, earned a rifle expert shooting badge and a letter of appreciation during his term of service, with an honorable discharge in August of 1975.

Brad spent his life as a small engine mechanic in Iowa, Florida and South Dakota. He loved hunting, fishing, and working on vehicles. He spent much of his time in the garage turning wrenches to see what he could fix up. He spent several years drag racing with his brothers and friends. While living in Florida, he enjoyed catching shrimp and deep-sea fishing. After moving back to the Midwest, he was able to spend time with his family and friends fishing, hunting, snagging paddle fish and shooting pool throughout the area and several trips to Las Vegas, Nevada for National Tournaments.

He married his first wife Claudette Katina (Harvey) Green, having two children during their marriage, Bradley Eugene Glover, junior who passed away just under a year old, and Heather Marie Glover who has two daughters Madison and Alyssa Danielson, living in North Carolina.

He met his second wife, Leanna K. Saccento-Glover, in 1980 and spent 41 years together. He raised her son, Colter Joshua Saccento and their son, (William) Mitchell Glover. They spent half of their lives in Florida enjoying the ocean and sunshine and moved to South Dakota to remain closer to family.

He is survived by his wife Leanna Saccento-Glover; daughter Heather Glover and daughters Madison and Alyssa of Newport, North Carolina); son (William) Mitch Glover (Brianna) their sons Cylas and Cruz; stepson Colter Saccento (Laura) of Spirit Lake, Iowa; sister Pam Buhler (Larry) of Sturgis, South Dakota; brothers James Glover (Nancy); (William) Bill Glover (Cynthia); (Raymond) Scott Glover (Cindy) all from the Fort Dodge, Iowa area; and sister Carol Watts (Tim) of Omaha, Nebraska and several nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by his extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Bradley Glover, Jr. in 1976; his father, Elbert Glover in 2007; and his mother, Mary Lou Glover 2009.