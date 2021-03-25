Menu
Brenda J. Lindstrom
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Brenda J. Lindstrom

WHITEWOOD | Brenda J. Lindstrom, 63, died March 24, 2021.

Kirk Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.
I met Brenda the day she and her sister in law came to Vanessa´s high school to help with all things planning for a long term sub would require. They came, Vanessa planned like crazy, but before leaving Vanessa was set for weeks of Recuperation for her upcoming knee surgery. What a team they made. Mother and daughter would do anything for each other, that was apparent through the smiles and mounds of organizational business at hand. God bless you all
Trish and Wayne Kuberra
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Brenda was one of the most genuine and caring people I have ever met. I am so thankful that I got to take care of her in the hospital. I will always remember her and her smile. Sending lots of love and prayers to your family during this difficult time.
Grace Madison
March 25, 2021
