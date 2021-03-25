I met Brenda the day she and her sister in law came to Vanessa´s high school to help with all things planning for a long term sub would require. They came, Vanessa planned like crazy, but before leaving Vanessa was set for weeks of Recuperation for her upcoming knee surgery. What a team they made. Mother and daughter would do anything for each other, that was apparent through the smiles and mounds of organizational business at hand. God bless you all

Trish and Wayne Kuberra March 28, 2021