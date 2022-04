Brennen J. Christensen

AURORA, Colo. | Brennen James Christensen, 21, died Dec. 11, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Landmark Community Church in Rapid City, S.D., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City