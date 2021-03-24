Brent J. Sharkey

RAPID CITY | Brent John Sharkey was born on Oct. 31, 1968 in Rapid City to John and Ilene Sharkey completing the family and joining big brother, Howard. Brent lost his short battle with cancer on March 22, 2021 with his family by his side.

Brent attended elementary, middle and high school in Rapid City, graduating from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1987. Brent wrestled competitively in high school along with racing motocross. He also enjoyed water skiing. After high school, Brent attended college at USD and Winona State University. Following college, he worked for Hilt Engineering before starting his own company, B&H Asphalt.

Brent met the love of his life, Cammy in 1992 and they were married in July of 1994. Brent and Cammy worked together to raise their family of three boys in Rapid City and it was during these years that Brent became re-engaged with Westside Wrestling Club, which his father started in 1982. Brent served as the President of the club for 18 years.

Brent was heavily involved in his son's lives and along with Cammy, one of their biggest supporters. He loved to travel and watch his kids play sports. Brent believed strongly in giving back to the community and supporting local organizations. Family always came first for Brent and he instilled that in his children. He always led by example -- both at work and at home.

Brent had a love of hunting and enjoyed deer hunting with his brother, sons, dad, and cousin Dan. He rarely missed a pheasant opener and looked forward to it every year. Brent had a fantastic sense of humor and a laugh that could not be duplicated.

He enjoyed many weekends with his lake family and loved both camping and boating. It wasn't the activity that was the most important to Brent, it was the friendships and relationships he developed along the way. Brent was also very active in the bowling community, where he bowled on Tuesday nights with his brother Howard, and his father John. He also participated in many city, state, and national tournaments. His biggest achievements in bowling included four perfect games, and many 700 series.

In most recent years, Brent became a grandpa, and his granddaughters had a special place in his heart. He always wanted a girl, and ended up with four granddaughters. He loved them all unconditionally and they loved him.

Brent is survived by his wife, Cammy; his three sons, Taylor (Kinley), Daniel (Shelby) and Brandon. He is also survived by his four granddaughters, Bryleigh, Auburn, Blakelynn and Sutton.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds with lunch to follow. Private burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be sent to Cammy at 4528 South Canyon Road, Rapid City, SD 57702. Taylor, Danny and Brandon will each be selecting a local charitable organizations that is near to Brent's and their hearts.

His online guestbook and a recording of the service will be on his tribute page at https:/www.osheimschmidt.com/obituaryrent-sharkey