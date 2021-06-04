Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian C. Winn
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Brian C. Winn

RAPID CITY | Brian C. Winn, 54, died June 2, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the funeral home.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Jun
10
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Kathy and family , I´m sorry for ur loss, he was a brother to me and he was too young to go ! My thoughts and prayers are with you , he will b dearly missed by his only surviving younger sister, who cannot make it yet due to unusual circumstances, Cathy Rae Jacques,
Donnie Schweitzer
Family
June 5, 2021
I had sometimes on here but don't know if it went through. I had forgotten thought and prayers to his family. He was loved by many. Hearts are aching as his passing. I meet him through my girls. The roadies they called the bunch. Yes but who could resist that smile. Bye for now, Brian, mat God hold you in his Arms. Prayers to all friends and family and Brian.
Kathleen Murray
Friend
June 4, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all who loved Brian. His loss leaves a big hole in many lives, he will be greatly missed. He is with God now and is in his care. Grieving his loss will take time for many in our family.
JeanHorner
Family
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results