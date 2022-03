Rev. Bruce Herrboldt

RAPID CITY - Rev. Bruce Herrboldt, 66, Rapid City, SD passed away March 24, 2022.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at South Park United Church of Christ.

Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00am at the church. The service will be Live Streamed through Kirk Funeral Home website. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Kirk Funeral Home