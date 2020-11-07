Bruce W. Grunwald

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. | Bruce Warner Grunwald passed away on Oct. 7, 2020 in Crossville.

He was born on a farm in Nebraska, the son of Emil E. and Zola G Grunwald. Bruce grew up in Sturgis, SD. and graduated from USD in Vermillion with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Following graduation he served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Sheridan in Counter Intelligence.

After an honorable discharge, he taught school for several years. In1965, Bruce was hired by R R Donnelly & Sons as a manager in the printing of Life, Look, Sunset magazines and many more. Later when Donnelly moved to Lisle, IL, he worked with its industrial engineering group and helped set up the computer network.

Bruce had many interests among which magic was his life long passion. He was an award-winning magician as a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dagmar: two children, Todd Bruce in Alabama and Tara Anna Zola in Germany: two brothers, Edward and Ross (Barbara), and a sister, Joey (Robert); as well as several niece, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by daughters, Susan and Jannon, a son, David, and four grandchildren from a former marriage. In addition to his parents he was pre-deceased by his son, Bruce; sister-in-law, Caral (Ed Grunwald); brother-in-law, Robert (Joey Aldern); and a nephew, Bradley Aldern.