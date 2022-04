Bud Olney

KADOKA | Bud Olney, 94, died March 9, 2021.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sunday, March 14, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 15, at the City Auditorium in Kadoka. Livestreaming will be available. Burial will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home