My father Bob would share stories of the 3 Olney boys and the mischief they got into growing up. I recall the family phone calls from South Dakota and how very happy my father was to catch up on family affairs. I can only image the celebration going on in heaven now that the 3 Olney men are together again. Rest In Peace Uncle Bud, you have touched many life´s and will be missed. To my family, I am sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

Kathy Olney -Sutherland March 15, 2021