Butch Comer
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Butch (William) Comer

RAPID CITY | Butch (William) Comer, 77, died on Sept 20, 2021.

Kirk Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have known Butch all my life. He was one of my dad's friends and I grew up listening to all the stock car and racing stories. I know all those men are up there taking the first lap waiting on the pit crew. Charles, Ted,Dave and Butch, all up their talking to one another about the good old days.
Laurie
September 23, 2021
Butch was a good guy. His life was rough and he liked it that way. RIP .
Mary Masten
September 22, 2021
