Calvin Bisgaard

RAPID CITY | One of the Greatest Generation, Calvin Bisgaard, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend left this earth to meet his heavenly Father on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Cal, age 93, was born on April 21, 1927, on a farm south of Nisland during a severe snow storm. The second of four boys, he was promptly placed on the door of the wood cook stove to keep him warm, until his Dad returned with the doctor on horseback. Cal grew up on farms around Nisland, and graduated 8th grade from a one-room country school. He graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1945. He attended BHSU.

Cal proudly enlisted early in the Army Air Force flying school as a junior in high school, however upon graduation he was disappointed to learn that the Army was no longer in need of flyers, so he became a supply clerk. He served in Okinawa in Engineering Supply with the 4th Area Service Command.

After being discharged in 1947, Cal worked as a heavy equipment operator for England & Roth Construction Company building dams and roads. Missing being in service to his country, he then reenlisted in the Army in 1948 and served four more years in Vaihingen, Germany, during the Korean War era. He served again in Engineering Supply as the Command Director of Army Units and Engineering Equipment. Cal was humbled to participate in the WWII Honor Flight to Washington, DC, with his friends and fellow veterans.

During his service time in Germany, handsome Staff Sergeant Calvin met the love of his life, beautiful Lore Gehring of Schwabish Hall. Calvin and Lore were married in Stuttgart, Germany in 1952. They were happily married 63 years, until Lore's passing in August 2016. Together they loved dancing and card parties, camping and time with grandchildren.

After his honorable discharge, Cal started working in sales in the mobile home industry. With his friendly and outgoing personality, Calvin was a trusted salesman. He worked with Rapid City Trailer Sales, Green Star Homes, and Northern Hills Homes for almost 40 years.

At the age of 70, Cal decided to master the games of golf and bowling. He would modestly say he mastered neither, however he managed to garner two holes-in-one, continued league golf until he was 91, and bowled with a high league average until age 92. Athletic and vibrant, Calvin also delighted in water skiing with his grandsons until he was almost 80. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, and boating. He had one of the prettiest gardens around with flashy zinnias surrounding his prolific vegetables. Cal will always be remembered as a devoted grandfather, attending games, concerts, scouting events and teaching his gardening skills.

As a man of deep faith, he was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church for 60 years. Cal made many new friends in the last four years living independently at Peaceful Pines, and was grateful for their happy hours, movie nights and friendship. Because of his faith, Calvin passed peacefully, trusting he was heading Home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lore; brothers, George and Norman; and his parents. He is survived by his two children, Connie (Michael) Diedrich of Rapid City and their children Christopher (Sarah) Diedrich and Ross Diedrich of Denver; and Steven (Debra) Bisgaard and their children James Hauer and Michaela Hauer of Rapid City; his brother, Carl (Sherry) Bisgaard, Bailey, CO; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Masks are required. Private burial for Calvin and Lore will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, with full military honors.

A memorial has been established for Hospice House.

Cal's online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com