Candyce Robinson Havenstrite

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. | Candyce Robinson Havenstrite, 63, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020 after a valiant struggle with peritoneal cancer.

Candyce was born Feb. 18, 1957 in Murdo, South Dakota, to Bill Robinson and Donna (Robinson) James. From Murdo, the family spent time in Groton, Clear Lake, and settled in Rapid City, SD. Candyce graduated from Rapid City Central in 1975 and from South Dakota State University with a B.S. in Interior Design in 1979.

After graduating from SDSU, Candyce spent years in the design industry working for furniture stores and buying and selling antiques all over the country. Candyce landed in Nashville, TN, and met and married Jim Havenstrite and opened and operated Haven Interiors. On Jan. 27, 1999, Samantha, their only daughter was born.

In 2005, Candyce and Sam moved back to Murfreesboro, where Candyce worked at Bradford's Interiors and eventually was self-employed as an interior decorator. Candyce had a keen eye for design and enjoyed her invested relationships with her close clients and friends. Candyce had a dedicated work ethic and was passionate about her craft.

Candyce and Sam shared the love of an adventurous road trip, and it gave Candyce great joy to see her daughter Sam compete in pageants during her high school years. She was so proud to follow Sam's current path studying finance at Southern Methodist University. Candyce was looking forward to helping Sam move and getting settled in Houston for her first job post-graduation.

Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Havenstrite, Murfreesboro; her mother, Donna James of Rapid City, SD; three brothers, Rodney Robinson of Rapid City, Roger Robinson of San Luis Obispo, CA, and Matthew (Brittany) James of Brookings, SD; her sister, Vicki (Chuck) McLain of Rapid City; one nephew, Kip Stoltz of Rapid City; and nieces, Mande (Todd) Robinson of Rapid City, Katie Stoltz of Valrico, FL, and Emmery James of Brookings. Former spouses Scott Brosz and Jim Havenstrite.

She was preceded in death by her father, Will Robinson; stepfather, Richard James; and brother, Rande Robinson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Rapid City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Candyce's memory to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

An online guestbook is available for the family at woodfinchapel.com