Carlene Felicia Bush

RAPID CITY | Carlene Felicia Bush "Tecihilapi Win," 54, died Feb. 25, 2021.

Wake services will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at HeSapa New Life Church.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, at the church. Burial to follow at the Lakota Freedom Veterans Cemetery in Kyle

Kirk Funeral Home