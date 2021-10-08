Carmen Diane King

WINNER | Carmen Diane King was born in Winner, South Dakota to the beautiful union of William King and LaVera Lenora King on November 4, 1953. Carmen was the youngest of four. She was raised in a loving home with her dad firmly believing in the bible. She had fond memories of them attending bible school and their dad raising reminding them of the 10 commandments when they were scolded. She always enjoyed listening to stories of her parents' horse and buggy days.

She met and married Alvin Bordeaux while living in Winner and after a short period divorced.

Carmen attended schools in Denver, Colorado and graduated from Winner High School in 1972. She went on to college and received her Secretarial degree from Black Hills College. Then moved to Mission, SD working at the BIA Superintendent's Office and the Todd County Public School Dormitory. Later she returned to Rapid City, SD where she was employed by the Lakota Times, NAHA (Native American Heritage Association) and SCI Communications.

While living in Rapid City, she met Richard Hartsell and during this relationship she gave birth to two beautiful daughters, Heather Renae and Rachel Lenora. She always would tell us that she was so lucky to have had her daughters and would add, "though late in life".

She became a stay-at-home mom and helped raise her grandchildren; Noah, Nathan Braxton. During this time she began working on herself and her sobriety.

Carmen met her lifelong love of her life, Rick Fuhs at an AA meeting in 2004. Rick stated, "at the meeting with another friend, we began talking and something happened. We knew we were to be together. Carmen was kind, caring and would help anyone that asked even though in pain all the time. She did her best with all the people around her and family. It is such a great loss of her passing."

Carmen is survived by her two daughters, six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their children who love and miss her dearly. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vera King, her brothers; Leroy, Richard and Leonard, sisters; Eleanor and Valeria; half-brothers Carl and Robert (Bob) and a half-sister Marie.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 8th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthews Episcopal Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.