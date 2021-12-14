Carol Jane (Lange) Doyle

CHADRON, NE | Carol Jane (Lange) Doyle passed from this life on December 8, 2021, at Hospice House with her family at her side. She fought pancreatic cancer with bravery and grace.

She was born to Carl and Lillian (Rennau) Lange on May 26, 1935, in the Rennau family home in Crawford, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm in Whitney, Nebraska, in a home built by her great-grandfather who homesteaded there in 1889. She was tasked with keeping the garden watered, bringing the cows home to milk, and helping with the harvesting. In her free time, she loved to explore the hills and buttes around her home, hunt with her dad and uncles, and find a quiet place to enjoy a good book. She lived with her parents and grandparents and remembers her grandmother piecing quilts in the evening by the light of a kerosene lamp. Her first experience with sewing was on a treadle machine. Apparently this skill took hold as she was a very accomplished quilter and made countless quilts during her adult years, many of them winning awards. Her children and grandchildren have been blessed to recieve these fabric artworks as gifts throughout the years.

Carol attended a one-room schoolhouse, Hardscrabble, through the 8th grade. She then attended Chadron High School and boarded with a lady and 2 other boarders during the week to attend school and then home on the weekends. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in the band. After high school, she attended National School of Business in Rapid City for secretarial science. Once graduated, she began work with Schmid Insurance and continued there until retiring 43 years later.

Carol enjoyed quilting, hiking, gardening, reading, and spending time with family. Her favorite place in the world was on her farm in Whitney. She felt at peace listening to the meadowlarks and basking in the sun. She loved the history of the area and going on hikes with friends and family to explore.

Carol met Arnold Doyle at a fraternity house during their college days and were married on December 29, 1956. They loved to dance! They spent their married life in Rapid City with a brief move to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, while Arnold was in the National Guard. She is survived by her daughters, Tawnya Gardner, Cedar Rapids, IA; Michele (Troy) Caswell, Rapid City, SD, along with 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Arnold preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, December 16th, at 10 am at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bethel Church Cemetery in Whitney, Nebraska, in the spring. A memorial has been established for Bethel Church.