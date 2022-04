Carol Clarkson Eklund

PHOENIX, AZ - Carol Clarkson Eklund, 79, of Phoenix, AZ died April 1, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.