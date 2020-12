Carol S. Osterbur

RAPID CITY | Carol S. Osterbur, 82, died Nov. 30, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Private family services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Kirk Funeral Home with live streaming available on the funeral home website. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.