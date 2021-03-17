Menu
Carol I. Wilson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Carol Irene Tassie Wilson

RAPID CITY | Carol Irene Tassie Wilson, 81, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City.

Carol was born July 30, 1939 in Centerfield, Utah to Floyd and Dorothy Tassie. She attended Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah.

On Dec. 23, 1954, she married Roger R. Wilson in Salt Lake City, Utah. To this union were born five children.

Carol is survived by her children: Michell (Steve) Harwarth of Mound, MN, Randy R. (Bev) Wilson of Pierre, SD, Darcey (Clarence) Gunderson, Bret Wilson, Wendy (Ted) Backlund all of Rapid City, SD. Twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Mariam Leavitt of Tooele, UT, and Judy (Joe) Busath of Williams, CA, and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Roger, parents Floyd and Dorothy Tassie, sister Beverly Webb, brother Rolland Tassie, and sister Phyllis Eaton.

Visitation is at 11:30 am with Services at noon on Saturday, March 20, at the LDS Church on Canyon Lake Drive.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
11:30a.m.
LDS Church
Canyon Lake Drive, SD
Mar
20
Service
12:00p.m.
LDS Church
Canyon Lake Drive, SD
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 16, 2021
