Carole A. Binger

RAPID CITY | Carole Ann Binger, 77, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Carole was born Oct. 17, 1942 in Chamberlain to Warren and Elaine (Gropper) Novak. She was united in marriage to Jackie Lee Binger in 1968, until his death in 2016.

Carole was a bookkeeper and ran Binger Office Services for several years. Prior to that she worked for Knecht Lumber for decades. She was a sweet and loving daughter, oldest sister, and stepmother, who was a very loyal and caring friend to many.

Survivors include sisters, Janice (Steve) Neimiller of Easton , PA, Linda (Dale) Zikratch of Riverside, CA, and Susan (Fred) Weeks of Walnut Ridge, AR; niece, Stephanie Neimiller of Douglasville, GA; nephew, Chance (Lyndsey) Weeks of Littleton, CO, and great-nephew, Tommy; nephew, Range Weeks of Denver, CO; stepchildren, Cindy (Dale) Hansen and John (Michele)Binger of Rapid City; six step grandchildren; and nine step great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, including notably special cousin, Lynn Pease of Rapid City.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and brother, Terry Novak.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorials can be sent to South Dakota Sheriff's Association, P.O. Box 187, Eureka, SD 57437 in Carole's name. Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com