Carole L. Knight

RAPID CITY | Carole Lee Knight, 80, passed away Sept. 18, 2020.

Carole was born Oct. 25, 1939, in Avon. She graduated from Avon High School in 1957 and married John Walter Knight on August 29, 1961.

Carole worked with member services for Black Hills Federal Credit Union from 1978 to 2001.

Carole is survived by her spouse, three children, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three sisters, one brother, many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.

Carole was preceded in death by her mother and father.

The family of Carole Lee Knight wishes to thank all the kind and thoughtful ICU staff at Monument Hospital.

In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, Carole would love for you to give to a local charity in your area.