Carolyn Charlotte (Lonn) Luczak

Carolyn Charlotte (Lonn) Luczak, born June 12, 1931, died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Frisco, Texas. She was born in Elgin, North Dakota, to Charlotte (Kahl) and Lloyd E. Lonn, a teacher and school superintendent and was the eldest of seven surviving children. The family lived in Leith, Aberdeen, and other towns throughout North and South Dakota. The family eventually settled in Duluth, Minnesota, where Carolyn graduated from Duluth Central High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing with an R.N. degree.

In September 1954, she met Frank S. Luczak, and they were married three months later, on New Year's Eve. Both were active in church and community choirs. They built a home on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Carolyn left nursing to raise their four children.

Carolyn was a full-time mother and remained active in church and women's clubs as the family lived in Montevideo, Minnesota; Appleton, Wisconsin; Edina, Minnesota; and Big Bend, Wisconsin. After Carolyn and Frank moved to the Hawaiian island of Oahu in the early 1980s, she studied and was relicensed as an R.N. She retired from Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu as a charge nurse.

Carolyn and Frank retired to South Dakota in the early 1990s and lived in the Black Hills and Rapid City, where they were members of Zion Lutheran Church, until they moved to Texas in June 2021 to be near two of their children. Carolyn loved the scenery of the Black Hills and the prairie.

Carolyn loved music and singing, and she had a lovely soprano voice. She read widely and quilted until arthritis in her hands made it too painful to sew.

Carolyn's faith was strong and sustaining.

She was a wonderful wife and mother.

Carolyn is survived and greatly missed by her husband, Frank S. Luczak; four children, Frank L. (Angie) Luczak, Joanna Phillips (Dana DeMello), Mary Montgomery, Lonna (Dante) Ranada; ten grandchildren, Steffanie (Jordan) St Clair, Franklin (Elizabeth) Luczak, Matthew (Elizabeth) Luczak, Kristina Luczak, Jennifer (Malachi) Haddon, Natasha Montgomery, Sarah Montgomery, Madeline Montgomery, Walker Ranada, Weston Ranada; six great-grandchildren, Charlie St Clair, Kaleb St Clair, Jameson St Clair, Benjamin Luczak, William Luczak, Isabell Luczak; and three siblings, Margaret Christians, Norman Lonn, and Frances (Ron) Handel.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Cheryl Murray, Leilla McIntire, and Mary Johnson.

Carolyn was remembered at a Memorial service held at Faith Lutheran Church in Plano, Texas. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery is planned at a later date.