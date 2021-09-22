Cecil Dean Marsh

HOT SPRINGS | Cecil Dean Marsh, 89, passed away peacefully September 6, 2021, at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Cecil was born April 5, 1932, at home in Rapid Valley to Earl and Purl Marsh. His family eventually moved to the Marsh home place in Caputa, South Dakota where he resided until entering the U.S Navy in December of 1951, serving in the South Pacific until his honorable discharge in 1959. He graduated from high school in 1950 and earned his pilot's license when he was young. Cecil never lost his love of ranch life and met Paula Mains at the fairgrounds showing horses. The couple married November 18, 1961 in Rapid City. Cecil's love of the outdoors and hunting fostered a career as a gunsmith.

Cecil and Paula purchased a property on Spring Creek Road and started a pure-bred Arabian horse ranch. They showed horses all over the United States with Paula sewing elegant costumes for the shows and Cecil proudly being the showman. Their horse business eventually took them to the state of Oregon where they lived and continued to show for a number of years. Upon retirement from the State of Oregon Highway Department they returned home to Rapid City to be closer to family. Cecil joined the Black Hills Celtic Society and became a very active member.

His wife Paula preceded Cecil in death in January of this year. He was also preceded in death by his parents, sister Evelene, brothers Wilson, Evert, Kenny, and Jerry Marsh, sister-in-law Sandra Mains Haskell and nephew Steve Haskell.

He is survived by his brother-in-law Bob Haskell, nephew Terry (Becky) Haskell, nieces MarJean Bloom, Bobbi (John) Brown, and Leslie (Bob) Warax. Great nieces, Amanda (Tom) Ruddy, Erin Brown (Kyle Krause) and great nephew Colin Brown (Rocio Diaz). Great-great nieces, Alexis Ruddy, Abagail Anderson, Molly Krause, and great-great nephew Ben Krause.

He was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church. Due to Covid-19 a graveside service will be held on September 25, 2021, at the Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis with military honors. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements