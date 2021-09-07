Menu
Chad C. Dietterle
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021

Chad C. Dietterle

RAPID CITY | Chad Colter Dietterle was born in Hettinger, ND on July 10, 1978 to Dennis and Sandra Dietterle, joining his sister, Brandy, to make a family of four. He met the love of his life Shari Silbernagel, and married her on August 2, 2003 at a beautiful mountain setting in Red Lodge, MT. His destiny as a family man was cemented when their son, Landen, was born on September 27, 2010. We will be having a celebration of Chad's life at their home 2826 Garden Lane, Rapid City, SD on September 11 any time between 1:00pm - 6:00pm. A memorial fund has been established for Landen's college education at https://gofund.me/5eb34a1d. Out of respect for the family, please do not attend if you're not feeling well.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
their home
2826 Garden Lane, Rapid City, SD
Blessings to the family.
Sam L Mortimer
Family
September 7, 2021
