Chad C. Dietterle

RAPID CITY | Chad Colter Dietterle was born in Hettinger, ND on July 10, 1978 to Dennis and Sandra Dietterle, joining his sister, Brandy, to make a family of four. He met the love of his life Shari Silbernagel, and married her on August 2, 2003 at a beautiful mountain setting in Red Lodge, MT. His destiny as a family man was cemented when their son, Landen, was born on September 27, 2010. We will be having a celebration of Chad's life at their home 2826 Garden Lane, Rapid City, SD on September 11 any time between 1:00pm - 6:00pm. A memorial fund has been established for Landen's college education at https://gofund.me/5eb34a1d. Out of respect for the family, please do not attend if you're not feeling well.