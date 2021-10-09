Menu
Charleen Carol Wince
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Charleen Carol (Zephier) Wince

SPEARFISH | Charleen Carol (Zephier) Wince was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She peacefully went to be with Jesus from the Monument Hospice House on October 6, 2021 at age 84.

She was born to Antoine and Victoria (Aungie) Zephier on January 4, 1937 in Rosebud, SD. She graduated from Dupree High School where she met the love of her life, Donald Wince, at the Legon Hall while roller-skating. They married in 1958, and together they raised seven children, Vicki Wince, Craig Wince, Duane (Bonnie) Wince, Michael "Sonny" (Kristen) Wince, Antoinette "Sissy" Wince, Donna McGhee, and Stefanie Wince.

Graduating from Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish, SD, she devoted her life to education. She taught for 36 years in Spearfish, Allen, Manderson, and Pine Ridge, where she retired. Charleen's pride was in her school and students, and she shared her passion for reading with thousands of children over the years.

Charleen is survived by her husband of 63 years, 6 children, 23 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Andy, Nelson, and Billy; two sisters, Jewel and Darlene; daughter, Sissy; grandchildren, Chaske and Allison; and great-grandchild, Phuzion.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E. Minnesota St., Rapid, SD
Oct
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Chruch
910 Soo San Dr., Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your mom was a good woman when I 1st met her she always had that smile that made you feel special no matter what kinda day your having she always treated me good I'm glad that she was in my life
Artis J Good Shot
Friend
October 31, 2021
Sending prayers to the families.
James A. Livermont
October 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to Don and the rest of the Wince family. I was Don and Charlene's Schwans driver for about twelve years while they lived and taught in Pine Ridge. After their retirement and move to Rapid City I would run into Charlene at different functions in the city. She was always a kind-hearted and a very gracious lady as well as a dear friend. She will be missed.
Kerry Lindblad
Friend
October 11, 2021
To Duane and the rest of the family! May God´s love and grace be of strength to you!! An amazing lady was welcomed Home!
Shannon Laughlin
Friend
October 10, 2021
My sympathy to Charleen's family. I attended college with her and wondered about her career following college because we never kept in contact. Sounds like she had a very successful and rewarding career and a great family.
Darlene Gray Kutzler
School
October 10, 2021
