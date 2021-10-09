Charleen Carol (Zephier) Wince

SPEARFISH | Charleen Carol (Zephier) Wince was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She peacefully went to be with Jesus from the Monument Hospice House on October 6, 2021 at age 84.

She was born to Antoine and Victoria (Aungie) Zephier on January 4, 1937 in Rosebud, SD. She graduated from Dupree High School where she met the love of her life, Donald Wince, at the Legon Hall while roller-skating. They married in 1958, and together they raised seven children, Vicki Wince, Craig Wince, Duane (Bonnie) Wince, Michael "Sonny" (Kristen) Wince, Antoinette "Sissy" Wince, Donna McGhee, and Stefanie Wince.

Graduating from Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish, SD, she devoted her life to education. She taught for 36 years in Spearfish, Allen, Manderson, and Pine Ridge, where she retired. Charleen's pride was in her school and students, and she shared her passion for reading with thousands of children over the years.

Charleen is survived by her husband of 63 years, 6 children, 23 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Andy, Nelson, and Billy; two sisters, Jewel and Darlene; daughter, Sissy; grandchildren, Chaske and Allison; and great-grandchild, Phuzion.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City.