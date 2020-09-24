Charles 'Chuck' Boydston NEW UNDERWOOD | Father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, neighbor, dairy farmer, civic leader - no matter how you know Charles or "Chuck," you'll likely agree that his life was well-lived. Charles passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the ripe age of 91. He was born March 25, 1929, in New Underwood, South Dakota. In fact, he was the first baby born in the new hospital, and received a $10 gold piece. It is fitting that he had returned to his birthplace as a resident of the Good Samaritan nursing facility a few weeks before his death. He was finally home. The youngest child of George and Lillie Boydston, he had two sisters, Ardis and Elsie (still living), and one brother, Cecil. He lived on the original family farm one mile north of New Underwood his entire life, and had very strong ties to the land and his community. When Charles was a junior in high school, his father was diagnosed with leukemia. When George died in 1946, Charles took care of the family farm and his mother while finishing high school as valedictorian in 1947. His dream of attending SDSU and becoming a county agent was not to be. He eloped with his high school sweetheart, Dona, a month after graduation, and brought her home to the family farm. Together they had four children, Judy, Barbara, Dale and Peggy between 1948 and 1954 while they were purchasing the farm from Lillie, buying adjacent land, and establishing a Grade A dairy, originally to supply Ellsworth Air Force Base with milk. The girls were always a little envious that the farm was named "Sunnydale." In 1961, Charles was married to Ruth, who came with her children Johnny and Janet to be part of the family. By then Charles had more time and means to travel, and he and Ruth went to Hawaii, New York City, the Caribbean, Alaska and Switzerland before her death in 1981. Three years later, Charles and Margaret were married, and her grown daughters Cindy, Janet, and Susie became part of the extended family. Charles and Margaret loved to travel, and went to Europe, Montreal, Mexico, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and all around the United States before her death in 2015. Charles has been honored over the years for his contributions to the dairy industry and his community. He pioneered such innovations as video cameras in the barn to monitor calving and neck chains for cows to calibrate feed and milk production. In 1994 he was invited to Russia to help dairy farmers become more productive. He served until 1991 on the Federal Land Bank board of directors, helping young farmers who couldn't have gotten loans otherwise. In 1988 he was honored by the Black Hills Milk Producers for 34 years of production. He received the Catalyst Club's "Good Neighbor" award in 1990, and was named the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee's "Aggie of the Year" in 2008. Just this month he was honored by South Dakota Farm Bureau noting the Boydston Farm's 100th birthday. After his father before him, Charles served on the New Underwood School Board for 19 years. He was a lifelong member of New Underwood Community Church, and was on the board more than 30 years. He helped found the local Lions Club in 1964, and was honored as a 50-year member. Charles is survived by his sister, Elsie Matt; his four children, Judy Dryden, Barbara and Randy Matthiesen, Dale and Karen Boydston, and Peggy Boydston; his grandchildren, Derek Thirstrup, Ashley Thirstrup and her husband Ouriel Avraham, Sky Boydston, Noah Boydston, and Jacob Boydston; great-grandchildren, Serai and Talia Avraham; stepson, John and Peggy Masterson and their children Felicia, Cora, Amanda and Colton as well as Janet's boys Ryan and Jared. His stepdaughter Janet Andrews and her daughter Sarah and Felipe Salinas and their sons continued to be very important to "Grandpa Chuck." Preceding Charles in death were his sister, Ardis Speer; brother, Cecil Boydston; grandsons, Neal Boydston and Nathan Boydston; son-in-law, Dan Dryden; stepdaughters, Cynthia Raske, Susan McGee; and stepdaughter, Janet Johnson and her two sons, Thad Cudmore and Brandt Johnson. His legacy as a father, stepfather, grandpa, and great-grandpa will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, in an outdoor event at the New Underwood Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend, and may also want to sign the guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home, where there will be visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.