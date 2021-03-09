Menu
Charles W. Castle
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Charles W. Castle

RAPID CITY | Charles Wendell Castle, 82, died March 7, 2021 at Avantara North with his wife Joyce by his side.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Charles is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Steven Castle, Eric Castle, Catherine, Wendy, Criss, Chikira; stepchildren, Jodee Boyd, Jeana Kroes, Jennifer Rand, Julie Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Elton.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Requiem Mass
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
SD
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
Dear Joyce, I am so sorry about your loss. May Charles Rest In Peace. God Bless, Stefanie
Stefanie Stelzle
March 10, 2021
