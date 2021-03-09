Charles W. Castle

RAPID CITY | Charles Wendell Castle, 82, died March 7, 2021 at Avantara North with his wife Joyce by his side.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Charles is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Steven Castle, Eric Castle, Catherine, Wendy, Criss, Chikira; stepchildren, Jodee Boyd, Jeana Kroes, Jennifer Rand, Julie Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Elton.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.