Charles 'Ken' Essary

RAPID CITY | Charles Kenneth "Ken" Essary, 66, died on March 9, 2021, at home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Eagle's Club.