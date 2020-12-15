Menu
Charles P. Hylland
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Charles P. Hylland

RAPID CITY | Charles Phil "Chuck" Hylland, 87, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Chuck was born on June 23, 1933 in Rapid City to Melbert and Selma (Basham) Holworth. His mother later married Stewart Hylland who raised him. He graduated from Rapid City High School. Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Air Force then the U.S. Navy, serving 10 years in each.

In October 1969, he married Jacqueline "Jacky". They had two daughters, Melissa Horvath (John) and Holly Etzweiler (Mike) who survive him. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessie Tibbs (Nick), Spenser Forbes (Katelyn), Collin Forbes (Quynn), Rhianna Etzweiler, Emily Etzweiler; and great-granddaughter, Brighton Tibbs. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Chuck absolutely loved to help others in life and work.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations made in memory of Chuck to Woyatan Lutheran Church.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Woyatan Lutheran Church
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted calm Seas on your journey to a Restful Peace, also from your Shipmates at FRA branch 276 omaha -council bluffs May you Rest in peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 8, 2021
Holly and family......sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family during this time.
Michael R. Eggleston
December 16, 2020
