Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Volin
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Charles Volin

RAPID CITY- Charles Volin, 67, died October 4, 2021.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry so late with writing. I just found out. I am so sorry for your loss. I haven't been around Chuck in a long time, but what I remember is a very nice guy. Goodness knows we all miss the good guys. Praying for the family in this time of loss.
Monna Rae Waterland Zeigler
Family
October 19, 2021
The kindest person you could ever have meet. Chuck and his wife Shelley were very amazing people
Crystal Bonde
October 14, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
October 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results