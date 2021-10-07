To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
3 Entries
Sorry so late with writing. I just found out. I am so sorry for your loss. I haven't been around Chuck in a long time, but what I remember is a very nice guy. Goodness knows we all miss the good guys. Praying for the family in this time of loss.
Monna Rae Waterland Zeigler
Family
October 19, 2021
The kindest person you could ever have meet. Chuck and his wife Shelley were very amazing people
Crystal Bonde
October 14, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere
sympathy in the loss of your loved one.