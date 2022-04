Cheryl A. Ruggeri

RAPID CITY | Cheryl A. Ruggeri, 72 passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. Celebration of Life will be from 5 PM to 7PM on Friday October 1 at Best Western Ramkota Conference Center at 2111 North Lacrosse St, Rapid City, SD. Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.