Christ Mayer
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Christ Mayer

MOTT, N.D. | Christ Mayer, 80, died on March 12, 2021 in Rapid City, SD.

He was born on August 25, 1940 in Adams County, ND, to Phillip and Lydia Mayer. He attended high school at Mott Lincoln High School (1960) in Mott, ND. He joined the United States Air Force and proudly served our country for 26 years, 1960-1986 as a B-49 Crew Chief, Data Analyst, a USAF Recruiter for nine years and is a Vietnam Veteran.

Christ was a member of Restored Life Outreach, Germans from Russia Heritage Society and Ale Riders Brewing Club.

Christ is survived by his close companion, Anne Kuecks; son, Chris A. (Brenda D.) Mayer; daughter, Ramona L. Mayer; grandchildren, Elizabeth (RJ) Douvillier, Benjamin Mayer and Olivia R. Mayer; great-grandchildren, Caden, Aaron and Gabrielle; sister, Ester Bader; and nephew, Gordie (Debbie) Bader.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne E. Mayer.

Christ extends his gratitude and heartfelt thanks to each military member who has or is currently serving in the military and preserving our "Freedoms". Special thanks to Ellsworth AFB Pharmacy and Commissary staff for their years of exceptional service and friendship.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 19, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Christ to Living Hope Academy.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Mar
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
Alan and Ramona, your Father was a very dear friend of mine. My prayers are with all of you. So sorry I was not there for him. But we all know he has gone to a wonderful place and he is now with your Mother. Love to you all
Phyllis Pachowicz
March 19, 2021
I offer my sincere sympathies to Chris and family. I have many fond memories of getting together with Chris and Joan, and hunting pheasants and turkeys with Chris.
Gary steinlicht
March 19, 2021
Tiffany Grullon
March 19, 2021
