Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christina Griffith Sumners
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Christina (Griffith) Sumners

RAPID CITY | Chrisy, 32, as we all knew her, passed from this side on Monday, September 20, 2021, in Monument Health, Rapid City hospital. She had a long battle with Covid, and she fought hard.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and amazing friend to everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her father, Burl Kenton Hayes. She is survived by her husband, Aaron Sumners, children Marcus and Alexis LaBine and Lily and Maverick Sumners, mother Michele (Larry) Mamula, mother and father-in-law Laurie and Bill Sumners, brothers Robert (Keli) Griffith, Mike (Shalee) Mamula, Anthony (Dulce) Hayes, Michael Hayes, sister Natisha Griffith and sibling Charlie Mamula, also her many nieces and nephews that she treated just like her own kids.

Honorary pall bearers are Marcus LaBine, Andy Sumners, Rob Griffith, Jesse LaBine, Jason French, and Scott Flockhart.

Services will be at Kirk Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 5-7pm on Friday the 24th of September. Service will start at 10am on Saturday the 25th of September with a reception immediately after at Robbinsdale Lounge. There will be a live feed of the services for those unable to attend.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Sep
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.