Christopher P. Silva

RAPID CITY | Christopher Paul Silva, a Rapid City native, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the age of 63.

Chris was born Dec. 11, 1956 to John and Ellen Silva, the eighth child of 13 siblings. Chris loved the outdoors and liked to hunt and fish with his family. He loved sports, especially baseball and football. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and a devoted fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

He worked for 46 years at Pete Lien & Sons. This was the only employer he ever had as an adult. He will be remembered by his supervisors and co-workers at Pete Lien & Sons for his dedicated service, reliability and work ethic. In addition to these qualities, his family knew him to be honest, kind, and genuine.

Chris is survived by a very special friend; Leona Silva and son Michael "MJ" Oberle of Rapid City; grandson, Ashton Oberle of Beresford; siblings, Andrew (A.J.) Silva of Rapid City, Stephen (Bernadette) Silva of Avon, OH, Thomas (Karen) Silva of Fremont, NE, Cathy (Chuck) Homer of Helena, MT, Peter Silva of Beacon Falls, CT, Mary (Bob) Shepard of Prospect, CT, Connie Silva of Belle Fouche, Tony (Betsy) Silva of Spearfish, Patrick (Romony) Silva of Vancouver, WA, Michael (Estella) Silva of Vancouver, WA, and Bernard (Shelia Bush) Silva of Milwaukee, WI; along with multiple nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Ellen; and sister, Margaret.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Rosary following at 6 p.m.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with Rev. Fr. Adam Hofer as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Please be aware we will be following all suggested Covid-19 protocols to help ensure the health and safety of all in attendance and wear a mask.

Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com