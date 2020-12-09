Menu
Christopher P. Silva
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Christopher P. Silva

RAPID CITY | Christopher Paul Silva, a Rapid City native, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the age of 63.

Chris was born Dec. 11, 1956 to John and Ellen Silva, the eighth child of 13 siblings. Chris loved the outdoors and liked to hunt and fish with his family. He loved sports, especially baseball and football. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and a devoted fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

He worked for 46 years at Pete Lien & Sons. This was the only employer he ever had as an adult. He will be remembered by his supervisors and co-workers at Pete Lien & Sons for his dedicated service, reliability and work ethic. In addition to these qualities, his family knew him to be honest, kind, and genuine.

Chris is survived by a very special friend; Leona Silva and son Michael "MJ" Oberle of Rapid City; grandson, Ashton Oberle of Beresford; siblings, Andrew (A.J.) Silva of Rapid City, Stephen (Bernadette) Silva of Avon, OH, Thomas (Karen) Silva of Fremont, NE, Cathy (Chuck) Homer of Helena, MT, Peter Silva of Beacon Falls, CT, Mary (Bob) Shepard of Prospect, CT, Connie Silva of Belle Fouche, Tony (Betsy) Silva of Spearfish, Patrick (Romony) Silva of Vancouver, WA, Michael (Estella) Silva of Vancouver, WA, and Bernard (Shelia Bush) Silva of Milwaukee, WI; along with multiple nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Ellen; and sister, Margaret.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Rosary following at 6 p.m.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with Rev. Fr. Adam Hofer as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Please be aware we will be following all suggested Covid-19 protocols to help ensure the health and safety of all in attendance and wear a mask.

Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
SD
Dec
15
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
SD
Dec
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris and I were high school friends, fellow parishioners at Blessed Sacrament, and co-workers at PLS (RC and Pringle) in the late 70's and early 80's. Very few men I have ever known carried themselves as honorably, respectfully, and cheerfully as Chris in every moment that I saw him. He was a great leader and mentor that I have and will dearly miss(ed). Chris, the Lord has received you and brought you home my friend.
Jim Hubbeling
December 12, 2020
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 11, 2020
Chris was always a big hearted, straight shooting, hard working man who knew exactly who he was, what was right and treated everyone he knew with kindness and respect. My wife and her family all knew him and the first time I ever mentioned having met Chris at work, the first words out of my wife´s mouth were "I love Chris Silva". Rest In Peace Chris.
Bert Jocks
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathies for your loss. Chris was a good man and terrific co-worker. I've enjoyed working with him over the years. He will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult time.
Mary Drumm
December 9, 2020
