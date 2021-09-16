Menu
Clarence Maurice Jursich
Clarence Maurice Jurisch

RAPID CITY | Clarence Maurice Jurisch, 37, son of Russell Jurisch, Sr. and Cheryl Kay Story, passed away on September 7, 2021. He was born on December 7, 1983. He is survived by his brothers: Russell Jurisch, Jr., Anthony Story, Cody Gibson, Dana Gibson, Sammi Giddings; and his sister: Kayla Giddings.

He was born and raised in Rapid City, SD. He had a big heart, a giving hand and cared about all the people in his life so much. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18th at 11 a.m. at Rim Rock Church. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Rim Rock Church
SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. May God Speed His Loving Arm's. The Lord Be With You All...
Evelyn Manwell-Gakin
Family
September 20, 2021
