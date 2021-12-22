Clarice Dorothy Vissia

WHITEWOOD | Clarice Vissia, 79, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

Clarice Dorothy Vissia was born April 22, 1942, the daughter of Clarence and Louise Soulek. Born in Mitchell, SD, Clarice was raised and graduated from Kimball, SD, where she attended Willow Lake Country School (where she had to walk uphill, both ways, in the snow!).

In 1961 she married Richard Vissia, of White Lake, SD, and to this union two children were born; Todd Vissia and Sue Vissia Hartman. Richard passed away in September of 1998. It was later that she met the most wonderful man, Gerald Rempfer.

Clarice spent 50 years in the banking business. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and camping with Jerry and her family; crocheting and knitting for craft fairs, with her granddaughter, Kalli; hunting, making goodies, and playing cards at family get-togethers, and trading recipes with her sisters. She loved going to all the grandkids and great-grandkids ball games and Christmas programs – no matter how far she had to drive. For 75 years she maintained the tradition of going fishing on Memorial Day weekend.

Clarice had unconditional love for everyone she met. She was the most loving and giving person we knew.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, and a nephew, Mike Luke.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Rempfer; sons, Todd (Cindy) Vissia and D.C. (Katrina) Faber; daughter, Sue (Bill) Hartman; grandchildren, Kalli Eaves, Teila (Matt) Warren, Shaun (Alicia) Crosbie, Colin Crosbie, Thomas Faber; sisters, Betty (Tom) Luke, Alta (Dwain) Miller; a brother, Clint Soulek; several great-grandchildren, and granddogs.

There will be a Celebration of Life for all friends and family in Whitewood, SD, in the Spring. (Until we meet again.)

Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.