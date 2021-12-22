Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarice Dorothy Vissia
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Clarice Dorothy Vissia

WHITEWOOD | Clarice Vissia, 79, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

Clarice Dorothy Vissia was born April 22, 1942, the daughter of Clarence and Louise Soulek. Born in Mitchell, SD, Clarice was raised and graduated from Kimball, SD, where she attended Willow Lake Country School (where she had to walk uphill, both ways, in the snow!).

In 1961 she married Richard Vissia, of White Lake, SD, and to this union two children were born; Todd Vissia and Sue Vissia Hartman. Richard passed away in September of 1998. It was later that she met the most wonderful man, Gerald Rempfer.

Clarice spent 50 years in the banking business. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and camping with Jerry and her family; crocheting and knitting for craft fairs, with her granddaughter, Kalli; hunting, making goodies, and playing cards at family get-togethers, and trading recipes with her sisters. She loved going to all the grandkids and great-grandkids ball games and Christmas programs – no matter how far she had to drive. For 75 years she maintained the tradition of going fishing on Memorial Day weekend.

Clarice had unconditional love for everyone she met. She was the most loving and giving person we knew.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, and a nephew, Mike Luke.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Rempfer; sons, Todd (Cindy) Vissia and D.C. (Katrina) Faber; daughter, Sue (Bill) Hartman; grandchildren, Kalli Eaves, Teila (Matt) Warren, Shaun (Alicia) Crosbie, Colin Crosbie, Thomas Faber; sisters, Betty (Tom) Luke, Alta (Dwain) Miller; a brother, Clint Soulek; several great-grandchildren, and granddogs.

There will be a Celebration of Life for all friends and family in Whitewood, SD, in the Spring. (Until we meet again.)

Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.