Clarisse Brookens
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Clarisse Brookens

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of an angel, Clarisse Brookens on Dec. 10, 2020.

Clarisse Ann Sugden was born to Keith and Marie Sugden in Wolf Point, MT on March 24, 1954. She was the second oldest child of five and loved her family along with spending time on her grandparent's dairy farm. Throughout her life, she was blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren that she loved more than anything.

In 1985, she met the love of her life, Robert Brookens and they married in June of 1987. After 13 wonderful years of marriage, Robert passed away from cancer. For the rest of her life, she focused on her family and friends that she loved dearly. Clarisse loved working at Safeway due to being able to spread her love to all customers she encountered, in which, they loved her in return. She loved music, the Black Hills, and holidays with family.

Clarisse was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Marie Sugden; sister, Christine; and her husband, Robert Brookens.

She is survived by her siblings, Charlotte, Richard and Dale Sugden; her children, Milton Labarr, Charles Brookens, and Crystal Death; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed.

There will be a Celebration of Life for her and her father, Keith, in the Spring. A burial will follow.

Her online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 18, 2020
My sweet sweet sister in-law. I will miss you greatly My heart is with you Rose and Chuck.
Brenda
December 16, 2020
Chrystal and family, I´m ever so sorry for you loss....also, I love you, Crystal. Hugs!
Carol Layton
December 12, 2020
So sorry to here this, she was a friend for many years. Sure gonna miss seeing her from time to time. Hugs to the family.
Linda and Pat Payne
December 12, 2020
