Claryce Mann
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Claryce Mann

RAPID CITY | Claryce Mann, 92, passed away in the early hours of September 20, 2021 surrounded by her children.

Claryce will be forever cherished by her children; daughter, Shelley of Rapid City, Doug (Barb) of Clarkston, WA and Derek (Jeanne) of Rapid City; four grandchildren, Trista (Mike) Vincent, Lewiston, ID, Tara (Casey) Munsch, Rapid City, Dalton Mann, Watertown, and Ethan Mann, Fargo, ND; three great-grandchildren, Violet & Noah Munsch and Mia Vincent, were the joy of her life; her brother-in-law, Dale Dwight, Mesa, AZ and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ross in 2009; infant son, Jeffery in 1956; her brothers, Leonard (Harriette) Likness, Clifford (Fodie) Likness, Orville Likness, Jerome (Eleanor) Likness; her sisters, Opal (Don) Larson and Lois (Harlow) Erickson, and Marie Dwight.

Visitation will begin at 11am, with memorial services starting at Noon on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will take place at 3pm at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children Hospital. An online guestbook may be signed at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
17 Indiana Street, Rapid, SD
Sep
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
17 Indiana Street, Rapid, SD
Sep
24
Burial
3:00p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
