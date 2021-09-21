Claryce Mann

RAPID CITY | Claryce Mann, 92, passed away in the early hours of September 20, 2021 surrounded by her children.

Claryce will be forever cherished by her children; daughter, Shelley of Rapid City, Doug (Barb) of Clarkston, WA and Derek (Jeanne) of Rapid City; four grandchildren, Trista (Mike) Vincent, Lewiston, ID, Tara (Casey) Munsch, Rapid City, Dalton Mann, Watertown, and Ethan Mann, Fargo, ND; three great-grandchildren, Violet & Noah Munsch and Mia Vincent, were the joy of her life; her brother-in-law, Dale Dwight, Mesa, AZ and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ross in 2009; infant son, Jeffery in 1956; her brothers, Leonard (Harriette) Likness, Clifford (Fodie) Likness, Orville Likness, Jerome (Eleanor) Likness; her sisters, Opal (Don) Larson and Lois (Harlow) Erickson, and Marie Dwight.

Visitation will begin at 11am, with memorial services starting at Noon on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will take place at 3pm at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children Hospital. An online guestbook may be signed at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.