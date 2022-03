Clint Amiotte

INTERIOR | Clint Amiotte, age 54, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his home in Interior.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Interior Community Center.

Following a lunch graveside services will be held at the Amiotte Family Ranch Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.