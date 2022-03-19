Clyde Earl Savey

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - Clyde Earl Savey of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, 98, passed away on March 7, 2022. Clyde was born on April 12, 1923 in Rapid City, SD and spent the last 68 years of his life in his adopted hometown of New Smyrna Beach. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Clyde and his wife owned and operated Savey Photo Center on Canal Street, and later Savey Frame Shop on the beachside. Upon retirement, Clyde and his wife spent years traveling around the United States in their RV. Clyde was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sybil, and his beloved daughters: Linda and Connie Jo.

He is survived by his grandson, Brad Ohlson of Asheville, NC; granddaughter, Laurel Riehle (Tim) of Lilburn, GA; great-granddaughters: Megan Hillman (Ben), Emma Greene (Jon), Morgan Riehle, and Ryann Riehle; great-great-grandson, Walter Greene and a host of close and loving friends.

A celebration of Clyde's life will be held at the Savey home at 1504 Palmetto St., New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. An additional celebration of Clyde's life will take place at a later date in Atlanta, GA.

