Colette Pawnee Leggins-Marrowbone

RAPID CITY | Colette M. Pawnee Leggins-Marrowbone, 50, died Dec. 12, 2020.

Services will be at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge