Connor Lloyd Sheldon

HOT SPRINGS, SD | Connor Lloyd Sheldon, 14, died Sept 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m.- 7p.m., Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD and at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rapid City, SD.

Services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Committal services will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs, SD.