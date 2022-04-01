Conor John Murphy

CUSTER - Conor John Murphy, 34, of Custer, passed away on March 27, 2022, in Custer South Dakota.

Conor was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to William and Elizabeth Murphy on October 2, 1987. He went to school and was raised in Granbury Texas. He worked as a handy-man, musician, and artist. He was involved in his personal community, helping others who had no place else to go, offering food, shelter and friendship.

Conor is survived by his parents William and Elizabeth, siblings Liam, Torin, and Fiona, his nephew Ezra.

Rosary will be at 9:15 a.m., on Tuesday, April 5th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be given to Black Hills Works. The family of Conor wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Blessed Sacrament Church, and Father Tony Grossenburg.