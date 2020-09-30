Joe 'Casey' Larsh Jr.

RAPID CITY | Joe Franklin "Casey" Larsh Jr. passed away Sept. 19, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1934 at home in Tripp County to Nellie and John Franklin Larsh Sr. Casey was 10th of 11 brothers and sisters born there. His childhood was spent growing up along the Keya Paha River. Casey had moved around some but eventually found his home in Rapid City in the late 50's.

Married in his early 30's, Casey had a son, David and daughter, Linda Eddy). Casey had married again several years later and had two sons, Layton and Johnny.

Casey was an accomplished businessman and owner of "Larsh Coin & Machine Service" for most of his adult life. He took pride in his business and lived life to the fullest!

In the early 90's, Casey had started a joint venture with his sons…a little home town bar located in Hermosa. They enjoyed this time together as partners and friends!

He had many other things he enjoyed along the way -- fishing, rodeo, and even cooking. He had some of the best recipes for soup in the territory! He always had fun jokes to share and a very special charm about him that made you love him for a lifetime! He will be dearly missed by all touched and cherished in out hearts and memories for ever.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at the Eagles Club.