Craig Alan DeBoer

ORAL, SD | Craig Alan DeBoer, 65, of Oral, SD, died on Sept 16, 2021, at his residence in Oral, SD.

A Celebration of Craig's Life will be held 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021, at the Mueller Center Theatre in Hot Springs, South Dakota, with Reverand Dr. J. Edwin Coates officiating.

Committal services will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Oral, South Dakota.