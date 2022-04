Creta Minor

NISLAND | Creta Minor, 102, died Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021.

Service will be held 11am Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Nisland Independent Community Church. Interment will take place 9am Tuesday at Black Hills National Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.

Creta's funeral will be broadcasted live online, from Creta's obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com