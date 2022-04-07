Menu
Curtis L. Lund

BLACK HAWK - Curtis L. Lund, 82, of Black Hawk passed away on April 2, 2022 in Rapid City.

Curt is survived by his wife Lois Lund, his daughters Britt Grunewald (Jeffrey), Jennifer Henrie (Terry) and Pamela Lund (CK Chung); his son Larry Lund and daughter Laura Brandner from a previous marriage; grandsons Reese Henrie & Evan Henrie; brother Frank Lund and sister Debbie Thomas.

A celebration of Curt's life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, CNS's and support staff of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Monument Health. Your kindness will not be forgotten.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.
