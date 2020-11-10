Menu
Search
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Burnett

Cynthia Burnett

SPEARFISH | Cynthia Burnett, 58, formerly of Rapid City, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver.

Survivors include her son, Doug Burnett II; life partner, James "Jim" Dieterle; parents, Bill and Mary Frazee; brothers, Joey Frazee and Bill Frazee Jr., sister, Nancy Frazee; and grandmother, Pearl Reynolds.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Keogh and paternal grandparents, John and Velna Frazee.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery.

Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Rapid City Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.