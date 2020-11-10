Cynthia Burnett

Cynthia Burnett, 58, formerly of Rapid City, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver.

Survivors include her son, Doug Burnett II; life partner, James "Jim" Dieterle; parents, Bill and Mary Frazee; brothers, Joey Frazee and Bill Frazee Jr., sister, Nancy Frazee; and grandmother, Pearl Reynolds.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Keogh and paternal grandparents, John and Velna Frazee.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery.

