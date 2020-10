Cynthia White

BURNEY, Calif. | Cynthia (Stangle) White passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Burney. She was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Rapid City, SD.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Black Hills of SD.

To hear about Cindy's life, make a donation and offer condolences, please visit https:/www.fhwsolutions.com/obituaries/allen-and-dahl-funeral-chapelynthia-sue-white-obituary